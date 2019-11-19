This Reality Show’s Euphoric Gay Blind-Date Dance Routine is Blowing Up the Internet: WATCH

Start off your Tuesday with something that’ll put a smile on your face. Flirty Dancing is a UK reality show (coming to FOX in the U.S. this December, with Jenna Dewan hosting) in which couples are taught a dance routine separately and asked to perform it together the very first time they meet.

It’s a premise tailor-made to be fraught with nerves, but with a pay-off that can be euphoric, as evidenced by this clip, which has gone viral.

There’s a blind dating show where the couple are taught a dance separately and they perform it together when they meet for the first time 😭 IT’S SO BEAUTIFUL I’M IN BITS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/K8uUiJLBPr November 16, 2019

Who are these men? Garry Connor (the brunette) is a 33-year-old property manager from Glasgow Scotland, who has been single for two years. Ryan is a 25-year-old wigs and hair assistant. The track they are dancing to is Paloma Faith’s “Lullaby” choreographed by Ashley Banjo.