Gay Man Gets Revenge on Abusive, Homophobic Mom by Sharing Her Secret Meatloaf Recipe

A gay man exacted revenge on his abusive and homophobic mother in a way that he thought might send the strongest message.

Wrote the gay man in a post to Tumblr: “When I was little my mom’s meatloaf was my favorite food. But ONLY her meatloaf. I didn’t like anyone else’s, and she told me that she would teach me how to make it when I was older. And when I was like 19? She finally taught me, but she told me never to tell anyone else and I was like weird but okay. Anyway, she was super f**king homophobic and abusive to me when I told her I was gay, so here’s the recipe.”

The Tumblr post was later shared to Reddit where it went viral. Happy Thanksgiving!