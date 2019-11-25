Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Donald Trump ‘Reads More Than Anybody I Know’ — WATCH

Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News’ Steve Hilton on Sunday and his panel, which included former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, that Donald Trump “reads more than anybody I know.” Sanders was reacting to claims in the new book A Warning, by Anonymous, that aides give Trump “dumbed down” briefings or risk enraging him.

Said Sanders: “I’ve watched this process play out so many times, sat in hundreds of meetings with the president, and the idea that he can only take in one or two bullets is absurd. I’ve watched him consume massive amounts of information, process it quickly and make decisions, and go. He reads more than anybody I know. Every single foreign trip we actually would laugh about the fact he has boxes upon boxes, file boxes where he reads for hours. The rest of us want to take a break, we wanna sleep, the president works the entire time. He will spend hours on the plane reading through notes, reading through newspapers, magazines. He consumes a massive amount of information constantly.”

In related news, Sanders is giving every indication she’ll be running for governor of Arkansas.