U.S. Army Soldier Faces Court Martial for Gay Sex Tape Shot Inside Walter Reed Hospital: WATCH

Alonza Parker, a U.S. Army soldier, is facing a court martial over a gay sex tape he recorded while working at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, after his ex-boyfriend William Beltz brought the tapes to the attention of the Army.

WJLA reports: “The Army has confirmed E-4 Specialist Alonza Parker has been charged with indecent visual recording, violation of a military protective order and conduct of a nature to bring discredit upon the armed forces. … In one video a man Beltz claims to be Parker looks back at the camera while having sex under a stall in a public bathroom at Walter Reed with another man while Parker videotaped it with an I-Pod Touch. Beltz claims another video shot inside Walter Reed shows a man Beltz claims is Parker walking thru Walter Reed exposing himself next to shelves of sterilized medical equipment. … Another video shows a man Beltz claims is Parker pleasuring himself in front of a mirror in a locker room at Walter Reed.”

Parker, who has been removed from his position and barred from the hospital, according to the U.S. Army’s Office of the Surgeon General, worked in the hospital’s sterilization and process center where medical equipment used in surgeries is processed, stored, and readied for use. The videos reportedly contained geolocation data pinpointing their location to the hospital.

Beltz said that he brought the tapes to the Army’s attention because “Alonza Parker is a gentleman who gives the gay community a bad reputation.”