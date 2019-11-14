D.C. Police Hunting Man for Anti-Gay Attack with Machete: VIDEO

Washington D.C. police are searching for a machete-wielding assailant who chased two men into the lobby of a building late last week.

NBC Washington reports: “The victims told police they were walking south in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW at about 11 p.m. Friday when one of the two men said to the other, “f— you,” a police report says. The suspect, who was walking north, heard the comment and assumed it was directed toward him, the report says. The machete-wielding man chased the two men into the lobby of Tyler House, near New York Avenue, and made “stabbing motions” at them, the report and a statement from police says. … According to the police report, the crime is being investigated as an assault with a dangerous weapon with anti-gay motivation.”