Harry Styles Takes Responsibility for the Off-Brand Gay Activity on Sara Lee’s Instagram Account, on SNL: WATCH

SNL’s Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang played two Sara Lee staffers confronting the company’s Instagram manager (Harry Styles) about some off-brand activity taking place on the account, specifically, comments telling an anonymous twink to rail him to death, moody musings about threesomes, and remarks on Nick Jonas’s posts telling him to “wreck me daddy.” There was also that DM to Shawn Mendes offering a very special promotion.

Was a 4 am poppers high to blame? Or certain higher-ups responsible for a harness party at the office? And will Styles’ manager be fired, or get off with a warning? Find out in the sketch below.