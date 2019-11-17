Jon Hamm Joins SNL for the Daytime Drama ‘Days of Our Impeachment’ — WATCH

In an effort to give a little drama to the subject matter of the impeachment hearings, Saturday Night Live offered up Days of Our Impeachment with Adam Schiff (Alex Moffatt), Jim Jordan (Mikey Day), former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch (Cecily Strong), and Jon Hamm as career diplomat Bill Taylor. Heidi Gardner played an observer, prone to fainting spells.

Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani interrupted the proceedings to talk about the “insurance policy” he has in case Trump turns on him, and Beck Bennett’s Mitch McConnell couldn’t help trying to disrupt either, announcing that “the Senate has voted. Acquitted.”

Hamm’s Taylor replied, “But this matter isn’t even before the Senate yet.”

“Oh, sorry for the spoiler,” Bennett’s McConnell added. “Just tell me when I’m supposed to say it. Acquitted.”

Kyle Mooney’s Gordon Sondland was the next to try and interfere, insisting that he now remembered “there was a quid pro quo.” And Pete Davidson’s Michael Avenatti ran in with a bombshell.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also showed up, because the proceedings were lacking a star, and things got romantic.

Finally, Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett (Kenan Thompson) showed up with his helmet, with an explanation for his on-field assault, and ended up “fixing” Rudy Giuliani.