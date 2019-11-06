Hillary Clinton Mocks Trump’s ‘Alpha Male Impersonation’ — WATCH

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night and Corden asked the popular vote winner from the 2016 presidential election how 2020 candidates should prepare to debate Trump.

Said Clinton: “Just be really prepared, as hard as it is with him to try to talk about facts and truth, be prepared anyway to try to make your case, and just keep going at him, and don’t give him an inch.”

“But what do you do about the lurking?” asked Corden, presenting Clinton with the photo of Trump stalking her during the debate. “What is he doing?”

“That was all part of his alpha male impersonation,” said Clinton, “where he was trying to loom over me and lurk and leer.”

Clinton added that it “presents a problem” because had she turned and said, “back up you creep,” people would have said, “see, she can’t handle it.”

Clinton went on to say she’s told candidates to look out for voter suppression, weaponization of the media, propaganda, and much more.

The Clinton mother and daughter started off the hour by crashing Corden’s monologue:

They played “Face Your Mother”.

And Hillary said she’s worried about Rudy Giuliani’s brain.