‘EastSiders’ is Back for a Fourth and Final Season with Some Great New Cast Members Including Daniel Newman, Hailee Sahar, Bryan Batt and More

Kit Williamson’s Emmy-nominated series EastSiders is headed back to Netflix on December 1 for a fourth and final season.

Deadline reports: “New cast additions in Season 4 include Jake Choi (Single Parents) playing Thom’s editor Clifford, who makes him question the trajectory of his relationship; Hailee Sahar (Pose) and Tom Lenk (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Derrick’s co-workers and confidantes at the hospital; Daniel Newman (The Walking Dead) guest starring as a playboy with a heart of gold; Lin Shaye (Insidious) as Quincy’s conservative mother, who he fears will judge Douglas for performing in drag; and Bryan Batt (Mad Men) making an appearance as Cal’s estranged father Richard, whose sudden return challenges Cal’s relationship with his mother Valerie, played by Traci Lords (Crybaby, Swedish Dicks).”

Also returning are Williamson and Van Hansis, Willam Belli and Stephen Guarino, Brianna Brown and John Halbach and Matthew McKelligon and Leith M. Burke.