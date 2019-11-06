Swing Voter Would Still Vote for Trump if He Shot Someone on Fifth Avenue: ‘You’d Have to Know Why He Shot Him’ — WATCH

CNN New Day‘s Alisyn Camerota did her occasional catch-up with delusional Trump voters and posed a question, related to a statement Trump made on the campaign trail in 2016, that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it.

Camerota interviewed six swing voters from Pennsylvania, including one who called Trump’s tenure in office so far “fantabulous.”

Camerota asked her if there was anything Trump could do to make her not vote for him: “If he shot someone on Fifth Avenue, would you vote for him?”

“Why did he shoot him?” asked the voter, skeptically.

The Trump voters also reacted to pressuring foreign entities to investigate political rivals, the impeachment inquiry, naming the whistleblower, and more.