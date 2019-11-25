This Interview Might Be the Closest You Get to RuPaul: WATCH

RuPaul is on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s 2019 holiday issue, and in addition to the cover story, the world’s most famous drag queen sat down to answer increasingly personal questions about the thing he’s most afraid of, where he goes in L.A. for peace, the biggest difference between his drag then and now, how his persona came to be, advice he’d give on someone who feels alone, when he feels like an outsider, how he met his husband, his open marriage, his first picnic, abandonment, his mother’s influence, what he’s obsessed with, the Bee Gees, Dolly Parton, and more.