Roy Moore: We Must Return to a ‘Moral’ Time with Criminalized Gay Sex, No Same-Sex Marriage, Drag Queen Story Hours, or Transgender People

“We have got to go back to what we did back in the sixties and seventies back to a moral basis,” said U.S. Senate and former Alabama Chief Justice candidate Roy Moore to the Huntsville Republican Men’s Breakfast group this week.

“Abortion was not legal when I went to Vietnam. It was passed later,” Moore continued. “We had abortion laws in our country and our state. We did not have same sex marriage. We did not have transgender rights. Sodomy was illegal. These things were just not around when my classmates and I went to West Point and Vietnam.”

“We have drag queens teaching kindergarten children in this state and this community….in Huntsville in Mobile they taught kids and they dress them up in drag,” he continued, during a tirade against a number of other topics. “Where does this come from? Gender identity is being taught in California to young kids and parents have no choice but to let their kids be taught that.”

In other words, Roy Moore hasn’t changed.