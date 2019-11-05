Boy George, Lev Parnas, Harry Styles, Imagine Dragons, Popeye’s, Jim Jordan, Iran, Phone Swamping: HOT LINKS

2020. Top Dem candidates widen lead on Trump in new national poll: ‘The ABC News/Washington Post poll released early Tuesday found that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) lead Trump by 17 percentage points while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) leads him by 15 points. … Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg both lead Trump by 11 percentage points in the latest survey. Pollsters noted increases from a 10-point lead for Harris and a 6-point lead for Buttigieg in September.’

COMPASSION. Boy George tweeted about Pete Buttigieg and it got messy.

LEV PARNAS. Giuliani henchman very upset that Trump didn’t know who he was: “An associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani who was involved in a campaign to pressure Ukraine into aiding President Trump’s political prospects has broken ranks, opening a dialogue with congressional impeachment investigators and accusing the president of falsely denying their relationship.” Will comply with Trump impeachment inquiry…

SEBASTIAN GORKA. YouTube has banned him over Imagine Dragons: ‘Gorka, a notoriously combative Trump ally, has regularly played Imagine Dragons songs on his radio show, “America First.” That’s put him at odds with the band’s lead singer, Dan Reynolds, who has been calling on Gorka to stop using the band’s songs on his show since August.’

HOLD THE LINE. RNC swamped Democratic congressional offices with more than 11,000 anti-impeachment calls. “The Republican National Committee paid to generate thousands of calls to the congressional offices of nearly three dozen House Democrats in recent weeks, an effort that was aimed at both shaping opinion around the impeachment inquiry and tying up the phone lines of the elected officials, according to two people briefed on the effort.”

THROWING PENNIES. Bernie Sanders accuses Apple of hypocrisy over its plan to inject $2.5 billion to help California’s affordable housing crisis.

IRAN. Here come the nuclear centrifuges: “Iran will start injecting uranium gas into over a thousand centrifuges at a fortified nuclear facility built inside a mountain, the country’s president announced Tuesday in Tehran’s latest step away from its atomic accord with world powers since President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal over a year ago.”

DISRUPTOR. Republicans planning to appoint Jim Jordan to House Oversight Committee: “Jordan is viewed by some Republican colleagues as better equipped than Nunes to be the Republican face of the inquiry because of his experience running investigations on the Oversight Committee. He has also been a fiery supporter of the president since the inquiry began, regularly holding press conferences and appearing on television.”

CRAVINGS. People apparently had a big craving for Chrissie Teigen’s website.

POPEYES. Fatal stabbing over chicken sandwich at Maryland Popeye’s: “According to police, the fight initially began in line when a man cut in front of another man and then the altercation escalated and spilled outside where one of the men was stabbed.”

HEINOUS INTERVIEW OF THE DAY. Donald Trump Jr. on CBS This Morning.

COVER ART OF THE DAY. Harry Styles’ upcoming album Fine Line.

FINE LINE . THE ALBUM . DEC 13 pic.twitter.com/ARzqYds8Vn — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 4, 2019

TASTY TUESDAY. Borja Apellaniz Reinares