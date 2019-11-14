Kellyanne Conway Melts Down Over Trump-Hating Husband in Train Wreck Interview with Wolf Blitzer: WATCH

Kellyanne Conway sat down with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday morning for a train wreck interview that included questions about her husband George Conway’s new gig with MSNBC and his denunciations of Donald Trump.

Wolf Blitzer to Kellyanne Conway: "I don't want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues there." pic.twitter.com/ERvWX0L9eE — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 14, 2019

Kellyanne Conway melted down after Wolf Blitzer asked her to respond to something her husband said on MSNBC. #triggered pic.twitter.com/deESAcuHPB November 14, 2019

Conway was not pleased. More, via The Hill: “It’s the same stuff all the time. What you just quoted is said every day by other voices but you wanted to put it in my husband’s voice because you think somehow that that will help your ratings or that you’re really sticking it to Kellyanne Conway … Where is the shame, where is the introspection? … I think you embarrassed yourself and I’m embarrassed for you because this is CNN now? I looked up to you when I was in college and law school, I would turn on CNN to see what Wolf Blitzer had to say about war, famine, disruption abroad. I really respected you for all those years as someone that would give you the news and now it’s what somebody’s husband says.”

More of the interview below. We’ll post a full clip if it becomes available.