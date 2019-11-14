Gay Conservative Commentator Dave Rubin Tells Donald Trump Jr. it’s Fine to Call Him a ‘Fag’ — WATCH

Gay conservative commentator and talk show host Dave Rubin, who last month blamed California wildfires on public utilities hiring LGBTQ people, invited Donald Trump Jr. to his show Rubin Report, and told the president’s spawn that he’d be fine if Don Jr. called him a “fag”.

Asked Donald Jr. during the exchange: “As a gay man, what are your thoughts as it relates to, outspoken activist homosexual people getting owned by the trans movement like ‘it’s not enough’ after the years that you guys fought to get the equality that you have?”

Said Rubin: “All I ever wanted was exact equality under the law. That’s what we’ve got. Now we’re equal. You can call me whatever you want. You could call me a ‘fag’ right now and it wouldn’t mean anything to me.”

Don Jr. continued: “They actually don’t want equality. They want more than equality. Everyone needs some sort of form of reparations. … For problems that probably no one had ever heard of or even knew existed so it wasn’t like they were oppressed like some communities actually were. I didn’t know what trans was until a few years ago probably.”