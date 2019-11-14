Several Injured in Mass Shooting at High School in Santa Clarita, California

Several people have been injured in a mass shooting on the campus of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. The situation is developing….

ABC 7 reports: “At least five people were shot Thursday morning on the campus of Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, prompting a massive response from sheriff’s deputies and paramedics, authorities said. A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed firefighters responded to the shooting before 8 a.m. at the school at 21900 Centurion Way. The conditions of the victims, one of whom was struck in the stomach, were unknown. The gunman remained at large and a manhunt was underway. A detailed description of the male shooter was not available, sheriff’s officials said, adding that he was last seen wearing black clothing.”