John Bolton, Titan, Lindsey Graham, Shawn Mendes, Amy Klobuchar, Billy Porter, Capybaras, Rick Astley: HOT LINKS

JOHN BOLTON. Adam Schiff says he should have the “courage” to testify, but isn’t going to take him to court to compel it: “We’ve certainly been in touch with his lawyer and what we’ve been informed by his lawyer because we invited him and he did not choose to come in and testify … is if we subpoena him, they will sue us in court,” Schiff said. “Now, he will have to explain one day if he maintains that position why he wanted to wait to put it in a book instead of telling the American people what he knew when it really mattered to the country.”

GRAHAM KING. Bohemian Rhapsody director is making another biopic, and this one is called perfect for Bryan Singer to direct.

BLATANT LIE. Trump claims that support for impeachment is very low: “Public opinion hasn’t changed much on impeachment despite five days of public hearings, with nearly half of Americans in support of impeaching the president over his actions toward Ukraine — but almost two-thirds say they can’t imagine anything changing their minds on the issue.”

Support for Impeachment is dropping like a rock, down into the 20’s in some Polls. Dems should now get down to work and finally approve USMCA, and much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2019

POOR TIMING. Lindsay Graham says White House directed him to block senate resolution formally recognizing Turkey’s genocide of the Armenian people. “I said sure,” Graham said. “The only reason I did it is because he [Erdoğan] was still in town. … That would’ve been poor timing. I’m trying to salvage the relationship if possible.”

SHAWN MENDES. Tiring of the showmance?

TITAN. Saturn’s moon is covered in organic material.

FEEL GOOD STORIES. The new front in Russian disinformation. “Professional trolls are good at their job. They have studied us. They understand how to harness our biases (and hashtags) for their own purposes. They know what pressure points to push and how best to drive us to distrust our neighbors. The professionals know you catch more flies with honey. They don’t go to social media looking for a fight; they go looking for new best friends. And they have found them.”

BOSTON. Amy Klobuchar delivered remarks at the Human Rights Campaign’s annual dinner.

HARRY MORTON. Pink Taco and The Viper Room founder dead at 38.

HARTFORD. Gay Men’s Chorus announces new artistic director.”The Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus (HGMC) has selected Dr. Wendy K. Moy as its new Artistic Director. Moy – an award-winning conductor, singer, educator, and nonprofit founder who champions issues of social justice through music – will begin her tenure on January 1.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Victor Pinheiro, Matt Law, Tobias Sorensen, Calum Winsor, Christian Hogue and more.

WERQ. Billy Porter turned it way up again for the American Music Awards.

KISSING THE RING. Katy Perry calls Madonna “the queen.”

GROUNDED? Wind may ground Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade balloons. “The National Weather Service is currently forecasting sustained winds of 22 mph and wind gusts of 39 mph during the parade. The sustained winds do not exceed the regulations, but the gusts do.”

HOLIDAY AD OF THE DAY. Joan Collins for Valentino.

REMIX OF THE DAY. Rick Astley “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

RELAXATION VIDEO OF THE DAY. Capybaras in a hot tub.

COVER OF THE DAY. Luke Evans “Always Remember Us This Way”.

TINY DESK CONCERT OF THE DAY. Carly Rae Jepsen.

CELEBRITY SPAM OF THE DAY. Ed Westwick.