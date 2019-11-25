Giuliani Henchman Lev Parnas Willing to Testify Under Oath That Devin Nunes Scrapped Ukraine Trip After Realizing He’d Have to Notify Adam Schiff

Indicted Rudy Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas says he is willing to testify under oath that Rep. Devin Nunes scrapped a trip to Ukraine earlier this year when he realized he would have to notify House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff.

CNBC reports: “Lev Parnas would tell Congress that the purpose of the planned trip was to interview two Ukrainian prosecutors who claim to have evidence that could help President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, Parnas’ attorney, Joseph Bondy, told CNBC. Nunes is one of Trump’s most outspoken defenders in Congress. Giuliani is one of the president’s personal lawyers. But when Nunes’ staff realized that going to Ukraine themselves would mean alerting Schiff to their plans, they instead asked Parnas to set up the meetings for them over phone and Skype, which he did, according to Bondy.”

Last week, Parnas’s lawyer Joseph Bondy said his client is willing to testify to Congress that Nunes met last year with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin in an effort to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

In related news, ABC News reports that the House Intel Committee is now in possession of audio and video recordings of Giuliani and Trump provided by Parnas: “The material submitted to the committee includes audio, video and photos that include Giuliani and Trump. It was unclear what the content depicts and the committees only began accessing the material last week.”