Sean Spicer’s Dancing Sucks and DWTS’ Judges Are Showing Their Irritation That MAGA Voters are Keeping Him in the Competition

Another week, another survival for Sean Spicer while a more talented dancer is sent from the competition. And the judges aren’t happy about it.

Writes Yahoo: “Since the beginning of the season, Spicer has run his appearance on the show like a political campaign. In fact, he has received multiple endorsements from his former employer, President Trump. … Spicer has either had the lowest or second lowest score in all but one dance competition this season, but because he receives so many votes from the public he has yet to be even considered for elimination. … This is the first time a large group of voters, who don’t necessarily watch the show, are entering the voter pool and it’s frustrating long time fans.”

Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard! #MAGA https://t.co/JGvKANCRqZ November 5, 2019

The NYT reports: “Bad dancing by a nonprofessional can be disarming. It allows you to see the truth within the body that reveals character. But Mr. Spicer, the former White House press secretary and communications director for President Trump, is something worse: an untruthful dancer. … He hides behind an egregious smile, parting his teeth to make it look as though he’s been caught mid-laugh. That smile seems meant to distract from his plan of attack: never actually performing a dance, but conquering it. … And so he set out to campaign, creating the website spicerarnold.com, where you can purchase mugs and hats or a set of two yard signs for $20. ‘Let’s stand up for people who can’t dance!’ he yelled through a megaphone on the streets of Los Angeles in Week 2.”

Said Len Goodman after Spicer’s performance got panned by the judges: “We keep throwing you out the boat, and the viewers keep throwing you a life preserver. Your feet, well, the mermaid had better feet than you.”

Added Bruno Tonioli: ““I think Dory in Finding Nemo has a better sense of direction.”

Said Carrie Ann Inaba to ET: “It’s disappointing to see people go home like this week after week, and Sean is staying in, but it’s always been a partnership between the judges and the people. That is what Dancing with the Stars is. I can’t get too mad, but yeah, I’m a little frustrated. I’m a lot frustrated.”

ET adds: ‘Spicer’s partner for the night, Jenna Johnson (Lindsay Arnold was out after a family tragedy), appeared visibly shocked by their safety. “I was not expecing them to say our name first,” she explained to ET after the show, but noted she was “super proud” of the former White House staffer. ‘

Said Spicer: “Honestly, [I feel] humbled. I mean, I know what my scores were. I know how well the rest of the cast did, and to know that that many people outweighed that vote, it just means a ton. You stop and think once in a while, on a Monday night when everything else in the world in going on, you’re making lunch for the kids, getting work done for the next day, whatever it is, and you stop and text and vote online for me on a show, it really means a lot. It’s disrespectful to the people who are voting [to step out of the competition out of respect for other celebs’ dancing abilities.] It would be disrespectful to say, ‘I’m going to walk away from you.'”

My face when Sean spicer was the first to be safe for next week #DWTS pic.twitter.com/HZdQVSer3T — Chris 📸 (@snapshotdante) November 5, 2019

So Sean Spicer made it through again…Who is voting for him? I feel like we need to have a conversation about this #DWTS — Brittany Wetmore (@brittanywetmore) November 5, 2019