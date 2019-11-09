Towleroad Gay News

‘Magic Mike,’ ‘A Single Man,’ ‘Grease’ and Everything Else Streaming on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and Hulu This Month

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including A Single Man, Magic Mike and more.

Grease (1978), available on Netflix Nov. 1

As winter tightens its icy grip, warm your heart with this familiar, feel-good musical classic.

Flashdance (1983), available on Amazon and Hulu Nov. 1

What a feeling! Bein’s believin’! You know you want to crank up the radiator, strip down to your French-cut unitard, throw on the legwarmers and recreate this iconic film finale.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), available on Amazon Nov. 1

Your tolerance for Johnny Depp may vary, but he turns in a solid performance alongside an equally game Helena Bonham Carter in this cinematic interpretation of the Sondheim slasher.

Magic Mike (2012), available on Hulu Nov. 1

Did you know on the Magic Mike DVD, there’s an option to only play through the dance scenes? (Um, that’s what we’ve heard, at least.) Feel free to skip around until your heart is content when the Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh male stripper drama (which is actually much better than it ever needed to be) hits Hulu.

A Single Man (2009), available on Netflix Nov. 11

This stylish directorial debut from Tom Ford features Colin Firth in an impactful portrayal of a man grieving the loss of his partner. The always fabulous Julianne Moore co-stars.

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix:
Available November 1
 Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Drive – Netflix Film
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Fire in Paradise – Netflix Documentary
Grease
Holiday in the Wild – Netflix Film
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
The King – Netflix Film
Love Jones
The Man Without Gravity – Netflix Film
Paid in Full
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
Step Brothers
The Christmas Candle
The Game
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland

Available November 4
 A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door – Netflix Documentary
District 9

Available November 5
 Tune in for Love – Netflix Film
Undercover Brother 2

Available November 6
 Burning Cane
Shadow

Available November 7
 The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Available November 8
 Let It Snow – Netflix Film
Paradise Beach – Netflix Film

Available November 11
 A Single Man

Available November 15
 Earthquake Bird – Netflix Film
House Arrest – Netflix Film
Klaus – Netflix Film

Available November 16
 Suffragette

Available November 19
 No hay tiempo para la verguenza – Netflix Documentary

Available November 20
 Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator – Netflix Documentary
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros – Netflix Documentary

Available November 21
 The Knight Before Christmas – Netflix Film

Available November 22
 Mon frère – Netflix Film

Available November 23
 End of Watch

Available November 24
 Shot Caller

Available November 27
 Broken – Netflix Documentary
The Irishman – Netflix Film

Available November 28
 Holiday Rush – Netflix Film

Available November 29
 Atlantics – Netflix Film
I Lost My Body – Netflix Film

All films coming to Amazon
Available November 1
 A View To A Kill
Bad Santa
Big Top Pee-Wee
Chinatown
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Double Jeopardy
Dr. No
Escape From Alcatraz
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask
Fatal Attraction
Fire with Fire
Flashdance
For Your Eyes Only
Freelancers
From Russia With Love
Gloria (English Subtitled)
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Kingpin
Licence To Kill
Light Sleeper
Live And Let Die
Moonraker
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Overlord
Reds
Save the Last Dance 2
Soapdish
Summer’s Moon
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Counterfeit Traitor
The Firm
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Ring
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Training Day
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
You Only Live Twice

Available November 6
 Texas Chainsaw 3D

Available November 8
 One Child Nation – Amazon Original movie

Available November 13
 Anna and the Apocalypse
Romans

Available November 14
 Instant Family
The Souvenir

Available November 15
 Creed 2

Available November 19
 Bottom of the 9th

Available November 20
 The Fanatic

Available November 29
 The Report – Amazon Original movie

Available November 30
 Low Tide

All films coming to Hulu
Available November 1
A Fairly Odd Christmas
A Simple Plan
Albert
Big Top Pee-Wee
Chinatown
The Counterfeit Traitor
Dinner for Schmucks
Double Jeopardy
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain
Escape from Alcatraz
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to Ask
Fantastic Four
Fatal Attraction
Fever Pitch
Fire with Fire
The Firm
Flashdance
Freddy Vs Jason
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
Freelancers
Fun with Dick and Jane
Gloria
Head of State
Home for the Holidays
I Heart Huckabees
In Enemy Hands
Interview with a Vampire
Kingpin
Light Sleeper
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea’s Witness Protection
Magic Mike
The Mexican
The Nightingale
Overlord
The Pink Panther 2
Reds
The Ring
Santa Hunters
Shall We Dance?
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
Soapdish
Spy Next Door
Summers Moon
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tiny Christmas
The Two Jakes
Under the Tuscan Sun
Undisputed
Waiting…
You Laugh but It’s True

Available November 4
 Denial

Available November 5
 Framing John Delorean

Available November 6
 Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story
The Biggest Little Farm

Available November 7
 Texas Chainsaw 3D

Available November 13
 Anna and the Apocalypse
Ugly Dolls

Available November 14
 Instant Family
Veronica Mars

Available November 15
 Creed II
Wings of the Dove

Available November 18
 Booksmart
The Tomorrow Man

Available November 19
 Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power
The Quiet One

Available November 20
 Some Kind of Beautiful

Available November 22
 Vita & Virginia

Available November 24
 Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Available November 25
 Love & Mercy

Available November 26
 Astronaut

Available November 27
 Meeting Gorbachev

Available November 28
 Mike Wallace Is Here

All films coming to HBO:
Available November 1
Big
Blindspotting
Bruce Almighty
Chocolat
The Condemned
The Condemned 2
Crazy, Stupid, Love
The Darjeeling Limited
The Darkness
The Day After Tomorrow
Entre Nos: Erik Rivera: Super White, HBO Original
Flawless
For Love of the Game
Forget Paris
Hope Floats
Indignation
Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut)
King Arthur (Director’s Cut)
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Nine Months
Pan
Reversal of Fortune
The Town
True Lies
Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster

Available November 2
 Daniel Sloss: X, HBO Original
Head Full of Honey

Available November 4
 Look Away

Available November 6
 The Apollo, HBO Original

Available November 9
 The Kid Who Would Be King
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, HBO Original

Available November 12
 Very Ralph, HBO Original

Available November 16
 Little

Available November 19
 Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, HBO Original

Available November 23
 Us

Available November 26
 Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, HBO Original

