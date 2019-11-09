‘Magic Mike,’ ‘A Single Man,’ ‘Grease’ and Everything Else Streaming on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and Hulu This Month

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including A Single Man, Magic Mike and more.

Grease (1978), available on Netflix Nov. 1

As winter tightens its icy grip, warm your heart with this familiar, feel-good musical classic.

Flashdance (1983), available on Amazon and Hulu Nov. 1

What a feeling! Bein’s believin’! You know you want to crank up the radiator, strip down to your French-cut unitard, throw on the legwarmers and recreate this iconic film finale.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), available on Amazon Nov. 1

Your tolerance for Johnny Depp may vary, but he turns in a solid performance alongside an equally game Helena Bonham Carter in this cinematic interpretation of the Sondheim slasher.

Magic Mike (2012), available on Hulu Nov. 1

Did you know on the Magic Mike DVD, there’s an option to only play through the dance scenes? (Um, that’s what we’ve heard, at least.) Feel free to skip around until your heart is content when the Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh male stripper drama (which is actually much better than it ever needed to be) hits Hulu.

A Single Man (2009), available on Netflix Nov. 11

This stylish directorial debut from Tom Ford features Colin Firth in an impactful portrayal of a man grieving the loss of his partner. The always fabulous Julianne Moore co-stars.

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix:

Available November 1

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Drive – Netflix Film

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Fire in Paradise – Netflix Documentary

Grease

Holiday in the Wild – Netflix Film

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

The King – Netflix Film

Love Jones

The Man Without Gravity – Netflix Film

Paid in Full

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

Available November 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door – Netflix Documentary

District 9

Available November 5

Tune in for Love – Netflix Film

Undercover Brother 2

Available November 6

Burning Cane

Shadow

Available November 7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Available November 8

Let It Snow – Netflix Film

Paradise Beach – Netflix Film

Available November 11

A Single Man

Available November 15

Earthquake Bird – Netflix Film

House Arrest – Netflix Film

Klaus – Netflix Film

Available November 16

Suffragette

Available November 19

No hay tiempo para la verguenza – Netflix Documentary

Available November 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator – Netflix Documentary

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros – Netflix Documentary

Available November 21

The Knight Before Christmas – Netflix Film

Available November 22

Mon frère – Netflix Film

Available November 23

End of Watch

Available November 24

Shot Caller

Available November 27

Broken – Netflix Documentary

The Irishman – Netflix Film

Available November 28

Holiday Rush – Netflix Film

Available November 29

Atlantics – Netflix Film

I Lost My Body – Netflix Film

All films coming to Amazon

Available November 1

A View To A Kill

Bad Santa

Big Top Pee-Wee

Chinatown

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Double Jeopardy

Dr. No

Escape From Alcatraz

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask

Fatal Attraction

Fire with Fire

Flashdance

For Your Eyes Only

Freelancers

From Russia With Love

Gloria (English Subtitled)

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Kingpin

Licence To Kill

Light Sleeper

Live And Let Die

Moonraker

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Overlord

Reds

Save the Last Dance 2

Soapdish

Summer’s Moon

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Counterfeit Traitor

The Firm

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Ring

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Training Day

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

You Only Live Twice

Available November 6

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Available November 8

One Child Nation – Amazon Original movie

Available November 13

Anna and the Apocalypse

Romans

Available November 14

Instant Family

The Souvenir

Available November 15

Creed 2

Available November 19

Bottom of the 9th

Available November 20

The Fanatic

Available November 29

The Report – Amazon Original movie

Available November 30

Low Tide

All films coming to Hulu

Available November 1

A Fairly Odd Christmas

A Simple Plan

Albert

Big Top Pee-Wee

Chinatown

The Counterfeit Traitor

Dinner for Schmucks

Double Jeopardy

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain

Escape from Alcatraz

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to Ask

Fantastic Four

Fatal Attraction

Fever Pitch

Fire with Fire

The Firm

Flashdance

Freddy Vs Jason

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Freelancers

Fun with Dick and Jane

Gloria

Head of State

Home for the Holidays

I Heart Huckabees

In Enemy Hands

Interview with a Vampire

Kingpin

Light Sleeper

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea’s Witness Protection

Magic Mike

The Mexican

The Nightingale

Overlord

The Pink Panther 2

Reds

The Ring

Santa Hunters

Shall We Dance?

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

Soapdish

Spy Next Door

Summers Moon

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tiny Christmas

The Two Jakes

Under the Tuscan Sun

Undisputed

Waiting…

You Laugh but It’s True

Available November 4

Denial

Available November 5

Framing John Delorean

Available November 6

Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story

The Biggest Little Farm

Available November 7

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Available November 13

Anna and the Apocalypse

Ugly Dolls

Available November 14

Instant Family

Veronica Mars

Available November 15

Creed II

Wings of the Dove

Available November 18

Booksmart

The Tomorrow Man

Available November 19

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power

The Quiet One

Available November 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

Available November 22

Vita & Virginia

Available November 24

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Available November 25

Love & Mercy

Available November 26

Astronaut

Available November 27

Meeting Gorbachev

Available November 28

Mike Wallace Is Here

All films coming to HBO:

Available November 1

Big

Blindspotting

Bruce Almighty

Chocolat

The Condemned

The Condemned 2

Crazy, Stupid, Love

The Darjeeling Limited

The Darkness

The Day After Tomorrow

Entre Nos: Erik Rivera: Super White, HBO Original

Flawless

For Love of the Game

Forget Paris

Hope Floats

Indignation

Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut)

King Arthur (Director’s Cut)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Nine Months

Pan

Reversal of Fortune

The Town

True Lies

Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster

Available November 2

Daniel Sloss: X, HBO Original

Head Full of Honey

Available November 4

Look Away

Available November 6

The Apollo, HBO Original

Available November 9

The Kid Who Would Be King

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, HBO Original

Available November 12

Very Ralph, HBO Original

Available November 16

Little

Available November 19

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, HBO Original

Available November 23

Us

Available November 26

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, HBO Original