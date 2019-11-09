‘Magic Mike,’ ‘A Single Man,’ ‘Grease’ and Everything Else Streaming on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and Hulu This Month

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including A Single Man, Magic Mike and more.
Grease (1978), available on Netflix Nov. 1
As winter tightens its icy grip, warm your heart with this familiar, feel-good musical classic.
Flashdance (1983), available on Amazon and Hulu Nov. 1
What a feeling! Bein’s believin’! You know you want to crank up the radiator, strip down to your French-cut unitard, throw on the legwarmers and recreate this iconic film finale.
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), available on Amazon Nov. 1
Your tolerance for Johnny Depp may vary, but he turns in a solid performance alongside an equally game Helena Bonham Carter in this cinematic interpretation of the Sondheim slasher.
Magic Mike (2012), available on Hulu Nov. 1
Did you know on the Magic Mike DVD, there’s an option to only play through the dance scenes? (Um, that’s what we’ve heard, at least.) Feel free to skip around until your heart is content when the Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh male stripper drama (which is actually much better than it ever needed to be) hits Hulu.
A Single Man (2009), available on Netflix Nov. 11
This stylish directorial debut from Tom Ford features Colin Firth in an impactful portrayal of a man grieving the loss of his partner. The always fabulous Julianne Moore co-stars.
All films coming to Netflix:
Available November 1
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go
Christmas Break-In
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
Drive – Netflix Film
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Fire in Paradise – Netflix Documentary
Grease
Holiday in the Wild – Netflix Film
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
The King – Netflix Film
Love Jones
The Man Without Gravity – Netflix Film
Paid in Full
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
Step Brothers
The Christmas Candle
The Game
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland
Available November 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door – Netflix Documentary
District 9
Available November 5
Tune in for Love – Netflix Film
Undercover Brother 2
Available November 6
Burning Cane
Shadow
Available November 7
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
Available November 8
Let It Snow – Netflix Film
Paradise Beach – Netflix Film
Available November 11
A Single Man
Available November 15
Earthquake Bird – Netflix Film
House Arrest – Netflix Film
Klaus – Netflix Film
Available November 16
Suffragette
Available November 19
No hay tiempo para la verguenza – Netflix Documentary
Available November 20
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator – Netflix Documentary
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros – Netflix Documentary
Available November 21
The Knight Before Christmas – Netflix Film
Available November 22
Mon frère – Netflix Film
Available November 23
End of Watch
Available November 24
Shot Caller
Available November 27
Broken – Netflix Documentary
The Irishman – Netflix Film
Available November 28
Holiday Rush – Netflix Film
Available November 29
Atlantics – Netflix Film
I Lost My Body – Netflix Film
All films coming to Amazon
Available November 1
A View To A Kill
Bad Santa
Big Top Pee-Wee
Chinatown
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Double Jeopardy
Dr. No
Escape From Alcatraz
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sex * But Were Afraid To Ask
Fatal Attraction
Fire with Fire
Flashdance
For Your Eyes Only
Freelancers
From Russia With Love
Gloria (English Subtitled)
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Kingpin
Licence To Kill
Light Sleeper
Live And Let Die
Moonraker
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Overlord
Reds
Save the Last Dance 2
Soapdish
Summer’s Moon
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Counterfeit Traitor
The Firm
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Ring
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Training Day
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
You Only Live Twice
Available November 6
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Available November 8
One Child Nation – Amazon Original movie
Available November 13
Anna and the Apocalypse
Romans
Available November 14
Instant Family
The Souvenir
Available November 15
Creed 2
Available November 19
Bottom of the 9th
Available November 20
The Fanatic
Available November 29
The Report – Amazon Original movie
Available November 30
Low Tide
All films coming to Hulu
Available November 1
A Fairly Odd Christmas
A Simple Plan
Albert
Big Top Pee-Wee
Chinatown
The Counterfeit Traitor
Dinner for Schmucks
Double Jeopardy
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain
Escape from Alcatraz
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to Ask
Fantastic Four
Fatal Attraction
Fever Pitch
Fire with Fire
The Firm
Flashdance
Freddy Vs Jason
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
Freelancers
Fun with Dick and Jane
Gloria
Head of State
Home for the Holidays
I Heart Huckabees
In Enemy Hands
Interview with a Vampire
Kingpin
Light Sleeper
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea’s Witness Protection
Magic Mike
The Mexican
The Nightingale
Overlord
The Pink Panther 2
Reds
The Ring
Santa Hunters
Shall We Dance?
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
Soapdish
Spy Next Door
Summers Moon
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tiny Christmas
The Two Jakes
Under the Tuscan Sun
Undisputed
Waiting…
You Laugh but It’s True
Available November 4
Denial
Available November 5
Framing John Delorean
Available November 6
Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story
The Biggest Little Farm
Available November 7
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Available November 13
Anna and the Apocalypse
Ugly Dolls
Available November 14
Instant Family
Veronica Mars
Available November 15
Creed II
Wings of the Dove
Available November 18
Booksmart
The Tomorrow Man
Available November 19
Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power
The Quiet One
Available November 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
Available November 22
Vita & Virginia
Available November 24
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Available November 25
Love & Mercy
Available November 26
Astronaut
Available November 27
Meeting Gorbachev
Available November 28
Mike Wallace Is Here
All films coming to HBO:
Available November 1
Big
Blindspotting
Bruce Almighty
Chocolat
The Condemned
The Condemned 2
Crazy, Stupid, Love
The Darjeeling Limited
The Darkness
The Day After Tomorrow
Entre Nos: Erik Rivera: Super White, HBO Original
Flawless
For Love of the Game
Forget Paris
Hope Floats
Indignation
Jingle All the Way (Director’s Cut)
King Arthur (Director’s Cut)
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Nine Months
Pan
Reversal of Fortune
The Town
True Lies
Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster
Available November 2
Daniel Sloss: X, HBO Original
Head Full of Honey
Available November 4
Look Away
Available November 6
The Apollo, HBO Original
Available November 9
The Kid Who Would Be King
Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, HBO Original
Available November 12
Very Ralph, HBO Original
Available November 16
Little
Available November 19
Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, HBO Original
Available November 23
Us
Available November 26
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, HBO Original