Nick Borenstein’s ‘Sweater’ is a Warm, Gay Reminder That One Small Gesture Can Turn Someone’s Day Around: WATCH

Nick Borenstein debuted his short film Sweater at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and it went on to screen at festivals in Toronto, London, L.A., and other cities. Now, lucky for us, it’s online for everyone to see.

Said Borenstein to HuffPost: “I wanted to tell this funny, joyful story that also commented on the all-to-relatable themes of rejection and worth. I really do believe dancing makes everything better.”

Starring Borenstein, Jonathan Marballi, Evan Hoyt Thompson, Lauren Ireland, Daniel Jaffe and Yedoye Travis.