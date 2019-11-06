Richard Gere, Danica Roem, Kansas City, Matt Drudge, Robyn, Charlie Puth, Buckingham Palace, Queen Latifah: HOT LINKS

VIRGINIA. Danica Roem wins reelection: “Virginia state Del. Danica Roem (D) was reelected on Tuesday, becoming the first openly trans person to win reelection in a state legislature.”

SENIOR DAD. 70-year-old Richard Gere is going to be a father again.

RACIST REMOVAL. Kansas City votes to remove Martin Luther King Jr.’s name from city boulevard: “Unofficial results showed the proposal to remove King’s name received nearly 70% of the vote, with just over 30% voting to retain King’s name.”

PRINCE ANDREW. Buckingham Palace shut down ABC News story on Jeffrey Epstein.

GORDON SONDLAND. Former EU ambassador changes quid pro quo story in impeachment hearings: “Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, had previously asserted that Trump had not dangled U.S. aid to Ukraine in return for political favors. But on Monday, he amended that narrative to include a crucial anecdote: In September, he’d told a top Ukrainian official that Trump would “likely” withhold U.S. military aid to Ukraine unless the country’s leaders agreed publicly to launch anti-corruption investigations that could benefit Trump politically, according to a transcript released Tuesday by Democrats conducting the impeachment investigation.”

MARY OLIVER STREET. Provincetown considers renaming street to honor the late poet.

MATT DRUDGE. Trump supporters attempting to hit Drudge with MAGA clone sites. ‘It’s unclear how much traffic any of the Drudge knockoff sites are receiving, although none of them appear to be getting anywhere near Drudge’s site, which received more than 80 million visitors in September, according to SimilarWeb figures.’

RAND PAUL. I’ll probably disclose the whistleblower’s name.

DISASTER AHEAD. Fake news attacks on Facebook against politicians are still all over the place: “The analysis, from the activist group Avaaz, highlights how misinformation — often targeting political figures like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump — is still widely accessible on the world’s largest social network despite pledges by Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s chief executive, to combat misinformation and other false reports on the global network.”

DUBLIN. Presbyterians protest over sacking of gay elder: ‘Around 40 church members attending the Presbytery meeting near Parnell Street were told why Steven Smyrl (53) lost his senior position of 12 years as an elder at Christ Church in Dublin’s Sandymount area. Protesters outside displayed banners reading: “PCI: Stop bashing gays!”‘

MATT DAMON. Ben Affleck stopped me from getting beaten up in high school.

REMIX TEASE OF THE DAY. Robyn “Baby Forgive Me” Young Marco Remix.

CROWD DIAGNOSIS. Strangers frequently turning to Reddit for STI diagnosis: “Researchers from the University of California San Diego examined 17,000 posts on a Reddit thread devoted to STDs. They then analyzed a random sample of 500 posts. Fifty-eight percent of these messages explicitly requested a crowd-diagnosis, while 31 percent included a picture of the symptoms.”

UNDERSEA PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Queen Latifah as Ursula in The Little Mermaid Live.

REMIX OF THE DAY. Charlie Puth “Mother” (Fedde Le Grand Remix).

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Luke Evans and Rafismo.