Mike Huckabee and Todd Starnes Flip Out Over Chick-fil-A’s Vow to Stop Anti-LGBTQ Giving: ‘It Won’t Be Long Before You See a Cow in Drag!’

Mike Huckabee and FOX News commentator Todd Starnes are among the conservatives losing their minds over the fact that Chick-fil-A has promised to stop donating to anti-LGBTQ charities.

Bisnow reported: “The new initiative will no longer include donating to organizations like the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Paul Anderson Youth Home, Chick-fil-A says, all of which sparked criticism in the past from the LGBT community due to the organizations’ stances on homosexuality.”

Said Chick-fil-A President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Tassopoulos to Bisnow: “There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are. There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

It’s a promised that the restaurant chain has broken in the past. But Huckabee is taking them at their word. Tweeted the former Arkansas governor: “In Aug 2012, I coordinated a national @ChickfilA Appreciation Day after they were being bullied by militant hate groups. Millions showed up. Today, @ChickfilA betrayed loyal customers for $$. I regret believing they would stay true to convictions of founder Truett Cathey. Sad.”

The sad message of @ChickfilA is quite clear- they surrendered to anti- Christian hate groups. Tragic. Chick-fil-A To Stop Donating To Christian Charities Branded ‘Anti-LGBT’ https://t.co/o93PfaaS04 — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 18, 2019

Wrote Hemant Mehta at Friendly Atheist: “Huckabee is lashing out at the company for focusing on — I repeat — education, homelessness, and hunger. He’s angry that they’re helping the poor instead of sticking it to LGBTQ people. Chick-fil-A, of course, has vehemently denied that they were ever anti-LGBTQ, so Huckabee’s rant merely confirms what critics have always said about them. It’s also ironic because you could easily make the argument that Chick-fil-A is sticking to its Christian values with the change. They’re going all in on imitating Jesus! It wouldn’t even be hard to make that argument. But Huckabee, always in Christian Persecution mode, can’t bring himself to do that. Even he seems to believe Christianity is all about hating LGBTQ people, and a company that avoids that is somehow anti-Christian.”

And Todd Starnes has his panties in a bunch over at FOX News.

Tweeted Starnes: “It won’t be long before you will see a ChickfilA cow in drag.”