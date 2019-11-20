Badass Woman Removes Shirt, Rescues Crying Koala from Raging Australian Bushfire in Gripping Video

A woman rescued a crying, burned, and desperate koala from an Australian bushfire in New South Wales in a gripping video that has gone viral around the world.

Euronews reports: “A local woman, who told Australia’s Nine News her name was Toni, rushed to the koala’s aid, wrapping the animal in her shirt and a blanket and pouring water over it. She said she would transport the injured koala to the nearby Port Macquarie Koala Hospital. The country’s koala populations have been a major victim of the flames, with more than 350 of the marsupials feared killed in a major habitat.”

Bushfires continue to rage across the continent. “The koala has been treated for his burns and is still in ‘very serious condition.’ according to CNN.