Allee Willis, Judi Dench, Bernie Sanders, Lisa Murkowski, Paul Gosar, Madonna, Pietro Boselli, NRA, Kylie Minogue: HOT LINKS

GLOBAL WARMING. Northeast U.S. temperatures rising faster than other states: “The temperatures in four northeastern states, Delaware, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Connecticut, have been among the highest compared to their 20th Century averages over the past five years.”

RIP. Friends theme song writer Allee Willis.

DEUTERONOMY. Judi Dench says her CATS character is transgender.

LOUISVILLE COURIER-JOURNAL. Mitch McConnell has violated his oath of office: “President Donald Trump will soon be on trial in the Senate on grounds that he breached one oath. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is about to breach two. … History is watching, and it will be a harsh judge.”

2020. Democratic insiders think Bernie Sanders could win the nomination: “It may have been inevitable that eventually you would have two candidates representing each side of the ideological divide in the party. A lot of smart people I’ve talked to lately think there’s a very good chance those two end up being Biden and Sanders,” said David Brock, a longtime Hillary Clinton ally who founded a pro-Clinton super PAC in the 2016 campaign. “They’ve both proven to be very resilient.”

55 PERCENT. Support for Trump conviction and removal hits all-time high.

‘DISTURBED’ Lisa Murkowski is disturbed by Mitch McConnell’s coordination with Trump, but will she do anything?

ROGER STONE. Trump won’t rule out pardon.

DOUBLE IMPEACHMENT? Could Trump be impeached by the House again? “House Counsel Douglas Letter said in a filing in federal court that a second impeachment could be necessary if the House uncovers new evidence that Trump attempted to obstruct investigations of his conduct. Letter made the argument as part of an inquiry by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals into whether Democrats still need testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn after the votes last week to charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.”

KYLIE MINOGUE. 2020 needs her: “I’m really jazzed about [the music] to come. I think it’s going to be getting back on the dancefloor, like grown-up disco; that’s where I want it to be. Shimmery.”

PIETRO BOSELLI. Instamodel responds to criticism over trip to Saudi Arabia: “Let’s please stop with this social media culture of outrage and division, and instead foster debate, tolerance and pluralism. These are the real liberal values we need. Not unilateral aggression and finger-pointing, and definitely not any more hatred.”

ISRAEL. Rocket forces Netanyahu off stage. “Whoever fired rockets now, better pack his belongings…”

IF NOT FOR IMPEACHMENT. Rachel Maddow says “slow-motion crash” of NRA would be top U.S. story. “We have watched this conservative political behemoth, with really no equal in conservative politics, we have watched it collapse at breathtaking speed,” observed Maddow during the Christmas Eve edition of her program. “NRA executives and contractors and vendors have extracted hundreds of millions of dollars from the organization’s budget. From gratuitous payment, to sweetheart deals and opaque financial arrangements. Hundreds of millions of dollars they’ve taken out of the NRA!”

MADAME X-ED. Madonna cancels last show of U.S. tour due to pain.

