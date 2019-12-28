Sexual Abuse Survivor Charged with Ramming Crucifix Down Pedophile Priest’s Throat in Revenge Killing

Photo by Josh Applegate on Unsplash / Illustration

A 19-year-old man, identified as Alexandre V., was charged in France with killing a pedophile priest by ramming a crucifix down his throat. The cleric, Roger Matassoli, was 91 and had been relocated twice due to sexual assault allegations, had been accused of sexually abusing Alexandre V. and his father Stéphane, as well as two other young men between 1960 and 2000.

The Daily Beast reports: “Stéphane’s father—Alexandre’s grandfather—allegedly committed suicide when he found out about his son’s abuse, according to French news outlets, and Alexandre reportedly attempted suicide following his own abuse. ‘This man has shattered a whole family,’ Stéphane previously told the French newspaper, Le Parisien. French police are investigating the murder as an act of revenge.”

Alexandre V. was charged with torture, murder and resisting arrest, and told police he had no recollection of the killing, according to media reports: “Alexandre, who worked as a housekeeper in Matassoli’s home, was caught by authorities attempting to escape in the holy man’s car and arrested on the same day. However, he was transferred to hospital due to alleged psychiatric problems and was not formally charged until December 26.”