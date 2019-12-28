Foul-Mouthed Radio Host Don Imus Dead at 79

Radio shock jock Don Imus is dead at 79. Imus became known over the years for his non-apologetically racist, sexist, and homophobic rhetoric. In 2007, one particular attack cost him his CBS radio show, when he said about the Rutgers women’s basketball team, “That’s some rough girls from Rutger. Some hardcore hos. That’s some nappy-headed hos there, I’m going to tell you that.”

The Hollywood Reporter: “Imus died Friday morning at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas, after being hospitalized on Christmas Eve, a representative said. The cause of death was not disclosed. … Imus was loved or hated for his caustic loudmouth. Outspoken in an age of political correctness, his often coarse satire offended sensibilities. Yet his listeners included those whom he often ridiculed. His call-in guests included President Clinton, Dan Rather, Tim Russert, Bill Bradley, David Dinkins, Rudy Giuliani and political analyst Jeff Greenfield.”