Elton John Unleashes F-Bomb Tirade on Security Guards Removing Woman from His Show: ‘Leave Her Alone You Turds!’ — WATCH

Elton John melted down in a profanity-laden rant at a pair of security guards at his show in Perth, Australia on Sunday after he saw them removing a woman from his show.

Screamed Elton: “Hey, you two security guards with the girl, f**k off. Let her up here immediately… come on, you c**ts. Morons, both of you, morons. You don’t treat girls like that. F**king piece of sh*t, you both are. Leave her alone, you turds!”

Said reporter Peter Ford to the Australian show Sunrise: “A patron was in an area where she was not ticketed to be. The security guards, acting on the instructions of Elton John’s own team, tried to get her out. Elton caught it out of the corner of his eye and decided, I think, to play to the crowd by going on this rant. These were two people doing their job. Imagine how demeaned they would have felt at being abused by Elton John on the stage and then to have thousands of people in the crowd cheer him on. I think it was an appalling thing to do. If he’s got an issue he should be taking it up with his team, and today he should offer some sort of apology to the guards.”