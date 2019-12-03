The First Teaser for Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Has Dropped In: WATCH

Marvel fans got a treat Tuesday morning as the studio dropped the first movie in the MCU’s Phase Four featuring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff and her alter ego Black Widow.

Writes Screen Rant: “Fans have been clamoring for a dedicated Black Widow movie ever since Scarlett Johansson made her MCU debut as Natasha Romanoff in 2010’s Iron Man 2. But the timing of this film seems more than a little strange, given Black Widow was one of the Avengers who died in Avengers: Endgame, sacrificing herself in order to get the Soul Stone to the Avengers. Marvel has teased that Black Widow will explain just why Natasha had to die.”

Said Johansson to EW: “Where we find Natasha in her life at this point is very specific. She really is in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go. She’s really grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what to do next — that’s the moment that she’s in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself.”

Black Widow also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz plays Melina.