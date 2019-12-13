New Argentine President’s Drag Queen Son Rocked a Rainbow Flag Pocket Square at the Inauguration This Week: WATCH

Estanislao Fernández, the 24-year-old gay son of Argentina’s new president Alberto Fernández who is also a popular drag queen named Dyhzy, appeared at his father’s inauguration and stood for official photos with a rainbow pocket square which he later revealed to be a folded-up LGBTQ Pride flag. Argentine press and social media reacted immediately with messages of support after seeing the rainbow in his pocket.
Alberto Fernández has called his son “his greatest pride.”
After the inauguration Estanislao posted an Instagram story in which he whipped out the flag.
Earlier in November, Alberto Fernández told the press Estanislao was “one of the most creative persons” in his life (apologies for the translation): “My son is a rights activist in that community, I would worry if my son was a criminal, but he is a great man. In that world, which I don’t know much about, [he] seems to be respected and very recognized. I have pride in my son, how can I not be proud?”
Some Instagram posts by his drag persona Dyhzy.
SOCIEDARKS🃏 🔫 🌺 Feliz halloween a todxs! 🎃 yo no salgo a ningun lado pero me quede tan cebado desde que vi JOKER que nada, nunca es un mal momento para intentar un personaje que intenté hasta el hartazgo y que hoy hay una version nueva 🤣 Comentenme a donde salen este halloween y de que se van a disfrazar 🎃🔥💕
I’m on the right track baby i was born this way 🎤 ⭐️ Yo fui fan de @ladygaga durante muchos años y Born This Way fue el album que me hizo distanciarme, hoy más de ocho años después estoy intentando reamigarme con el y debo reconocer que hay temazos 🎶 Cuál es su album preferido de GAGA? El mio es Artpop ⭐️ coméntenme abajo 💕