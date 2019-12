ok #yanggang here's the deal: so it was actually just a meeting of the LA comedy writers' guild and someone was like "hey guys, wouldn't it be hilarious if we pretended we were all at a bloomberg rally and…"



THE REST FUCKING WROTE ITSELF ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚



THIS IS GOLD BECAUSE IT IS TRUE https://t.co/DhQsRigd3T