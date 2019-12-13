Gabon Bans Gay Sex, Penalizes it with 6 Month Prison Term

The African nation of Gabon has criminalized gay sex, joining at least 70 other countries with similar draconian laws.

Reuters reports: “The central African country banned ‘sexual relations between people of the same sex’ in a new penal code earlier this year, according to copies of the law online. A government official who declined to be named confirmed the change, which happened in July but was not widely reported. The minister of justice declined to comment. … Confirmation of the change, which introduced a penalty of up to six months in prison and a fine of 5 million CFA francs ($8,521), came at the end of a mixed year for LGBT+ rights.”