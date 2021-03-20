New President of Tanzania Likely to Reject Predecessor’s Anti-LGBTQ Policies, Among Most Repressive in World: A TERRIFYING TIMELINE

Former President John Magufuli was a COVID denier who is reported to have died of COVID last week. While his move to ban lube (to make gay sex impossible) and cite “even cows disapprove” while exiling people is humorous. Nothing at all funny about the decade or so efforts to isolate, track, arrest, expose, cause physical harm to LGBTQ Tanzanians.

Today, Vice President Harris invited the new president of Tanzania, the first female leader of that country, to strengthen relations with the US. A very hopeful turn for LGBTQ people in Tanzania and elsewhere. … and a reminder that no cow speaks for all cows.

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Friday the country should unite and avoid pointing fingers after the death of John Magufuli, her COVID-19 sceptic predecessor, urging the east African country to look forward with hope and confidence. Wearing a red hijab, she took her oath of office on the Koran in a ceremony at State House in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam. She is the first female head of state in the country of 58 million. Vice president since 2015, Hassan gave a brief and sombre address after she was sworn in, addressing a heavily male crowd that… Read More (From Reuters)

Today. An Update…

Today, Vice President Kamala Harris sent an historic message congratulating the new President of Tanzania, the first woman leader of that country.

Sending best wishes to @SuluhuSamia following her swearing in as Tanzania's new President – the first woman to hold the office. The United States stands ready to work with you to strengthen relations between our countries. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 20, 2021

Previously on Towleroad

The Reuters story above details the new Tanzanian president’s extensive experience, a very different style, and expectations among observers who go so far as to predict “a U turn” in many areas. I’m sure that encouraging our Vice President and State Department to enquire after the safety of the LGBTQ people in Tanzania would send a message about one of the good ways to strengthen those relations.

Terrifying Timeline of Towleroad Tanzania Coverage

And finally, if you have been looking for an example showing the value of sites like Towleroad, you have arrived. Have a look at what gets covered and how we cover it on the timeline below. The progression of headlines is stark. (You can click through to the posts for more). And you won’t find this in the mainstream straight media, and not much in the corporate LGBTQ media either. I’d feel remiss without another tip of the hat to my retired and former business partner of 15 years for so much work on this.