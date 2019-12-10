House Democrats Will Unveil Two Impeachment Articles Against Trump: Abuse of Power, Obstruction of Justice – REPORT

House Democrats are set to unveil two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to be voted on by the full House next week. They will focus on abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

The Washington Post reports: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) met with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and other committee chairmen Monday night after a nine-hour hearing in which a Democratic counsel laid out the party’s case against Trump. The three officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks, cautioned that the plan had not been finalized.”

Pelosi told reporters on Monday night that no final decision had been made.