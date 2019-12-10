Can You Pass as Straight? — WATCH

What are the societal benefits one gets as a gay person who’s able to pass as straight? Do other gay men find you more attractive because you are perceived as heterosexual? Do you avoid getting called faggot in the streets? And are there benefits to being clearly gay – like being everyone’s “glittery” best friend and being able to throw on lips and a pair of heels? Not if it means you have “the burden of wearing your queerness 24/7….”

Michael Henry, Darren Bluestone, Tonatiuh, and Paul McGovern Jr. take on the debate (with a side of ranch) below.