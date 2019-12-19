Impeach/Withhold, Jennifer Hudson, Survivor 40, Tulsi Gabbard, Wakanda, Jason Derulo, Steven Tyler, Carrie Underwood: HOT LINKS

IMPEACH AND WITHHOLD. Mitch McConnell accuses Nancy Pelosi of being too scared to send the articles of impeachment over. MEANWHILE. Pelosi says she needs to see there will be a fair trial.

PRESENT. AOC slams Tulsi Gabbard over impeachment vote. “Today was very consequential, and to not take a stand one way or another, on a day of such great consequence to this country, I think is quite difficult,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters after the historic vote Wednesday, adding, “We are sent here to lead.”

MARK MEADOWS. Republican congressman is 25th not seeking reelection. ‘Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), one of President Trump’s closest allies and staunchest defenders in Congress, announced Thursday that he would not seek reelection next year but would instead stay “in the fight” with Trump in an unspecified role.’

CATS. Jason Derulo was upset that they airbrushed his dick out of the film.

WAKANDA. Trump administration lists fictional Black Panther nation of Wakanda as free trade partner on government website: “There were hundreds of data inputs for Wakanda… Different commodity groups offered on drop-down menus range from fresh vegetables and unroasted coffee beans to essential oils and livestock,” NBC News reported before the Wakanda data was scrubbed from the site Wednesday. “Yellow potatoes had to maintain a ‘0.5 cent/kg’ base rate when shipped in from the fictional East African nation, while frozen Chinese water chestnuts were tariff free if the U.S. decided to import them from Wakanda. Cows were also tariff free.”

MAR-A-LAGO. Another Chinese trespasser arrested. “Jing Lu, 56, allegedly trespassed on the Palm Beach resort and was asked to leave by security, Palm Beach Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in a statement.”

2020. Buttigieg tops Sanders in new Iowa poll. “The latest Iowa State University–Civiqs poll finds Buttigieg at 24 percent, followed by Sanders at 21 percent, Warren at 18 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden at 15 percent. The poll has a 4.9 percentage point margin of error. No other candidate is polling above 4 percent in the survey.”

COLORADO. Radio host fired for saying he’d like a “nice school shooting” rather than more impeachment. ‘A Denver talk radio host has been fired after he said he wanted “a nice school shooting” to interrupt coverage of “the never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump.” The firing came just hours after a father who lost his son in a school shooting in Colorado earlier this year said the host should be fired.’

NUDE SHOT YOU DIDN’T ASK FOR. Steven Tyler. ‘My whole life is dreams coming true.”

JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL. Carrie Underwood wants you to go ahead and enjoy eating at the holidays because you’re not cheating…

PREVIEW OF THE DAY. Survivor’s 40th season, Winners At War, will feature 20 past winners.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Jennifer Hudson “Memory”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Max Souza.