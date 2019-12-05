Joe Biden’s Tense Exchange, Turner Prize, John Kerry, Billie Eilish, Kennesaw State, Tulsi Gabbard, Mulan: HOT LINKS

YOU’RE A DAMN LIAR. Biden challenges voter to IQ test or push-up contest to prove he’s fit for presidency. “Look, the reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time and I know more than most people know and I can get things done. That’s why I’m running. And you want to check my shape, man, let’s do push-ups together here, man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you want to do, let’s take an IQ test.”

WATCH: A tense exchange with a voter at ⁦@JoeBiden⁩’s event in New Hampton, IA this morning, where a voter started out by telling Biden he had two problems with him: he was too old, and his son’s work in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ok7m0ShFPd — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 5, 2019

WELL, HI! The internet’s latest viral kitty.

I KNOW HIM SO WELL. John Kerry endorses Joe Biden for president. “I’m not endorsing Joe because I’ve known him a long time. I’m endorsing him because I know him so well,” Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, said in a telephone interview ahead of the formal announcement of his endorsement.

PUSHING EM THROUGH. Senate confirms 8 of Trump’s court picks in one week: “The votes bring the total number of judicial confirmations for Trump to 170 nominations since taking office in January 2017.”

BARRON. Melania Trump is very pissed that a law professor mentioned Barron’s name in the impeachment hearings.

TURNER PRIZE. Four artists nominated for UK’s biggest art prize awarded Turner Prize as a group to make a statement on political unity, at their request: “The announcement was met with cheers and a standing ovation at the ceremony in Margate, a British seaside town that is home to Turner Contemporary, the museum hosting the prize’s annual exhibition.”

Billie Eilish’s new video for “Xanny”.

$25 MILLION. Billie Eilish sees big AppleTV+ payday for documentary.

$145K. Kennesaw State University cheerleader who took a knee receives settlement: “Former KSU cheerleader Tommia Dean filed a lawsuit in 2018 after receiving backlash to her public protest with four other cheerleaders during the national anthem at a KSU football game in September 2017.”

CAITLYN JENNER. Robert Kardashian knew if OJ was guilty. “There’s just no way he didn’t know.”

NIGHT OF HOPE? Joel Osteen and Kanye West plan Yankee Stadium religious event. “If Joel’s past appearances at Yankee Stadium are any indication, this one’s sure to sell out quickly … especially now that Kanye’s involved. The stadium has a max capacity of 54,251 … almost 10,000 more than Lakewood.”

2020. Tulsi Gabbard is setting up in New Hampshire: “A two-day snowstorm wasn’t enough to scare off Hawaii-native Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from New Hampshire. In fact, she’s officially moved to the state. While other candidates are focusing on Iowa, Gabbard is placing her bets on New Hampshire. Gabbard is one poll short of the four needed to qualify for the December debate stage; two of the qualifying polls were from New Hampshire.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Jojo “Sabotage”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Mulan.

REWIND OF THE DAY. YouTube’s 2019 rewind.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Shay.