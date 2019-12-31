Man Charged in Horrific Xmas Eve Murder and Mutilation of 25-Year-Old Gay Man He Met on Grindr; Kevin Bacon, Jeffree Star Offer Condolences, Cash

A Michigan man has been charged with one count of murder and one count of body mutilation in the horrific Christmas eve murder of Kevin Bacon, a 25-year-old hair stylist and University of Michigan student from the Flint area.

Police arrested Mark Latunski, who claimed at his arraignment to be someone else, with the murder. Bacon and the alleged killer reportedly met on the gay social app Grindr.

MLive reports: “Police were led to Latunski’s Shiawassee County home after Facebook posts were relayed to the Clayton Township Police Department, according to Kevin Bacon’s dad, Karl Bacon. Michelle Myers previously told The Flint Journal-MLive that Kevin Bacon, her friend and roommate, told her he was meeting with a man he met on a dating app around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Then at 6:12 p.m., Kevin Bacon texted Myers he was going to be out for a while, and he wasn’t sure when he’d be back, but that he was having fun, Myers said. His family became concerned when he didn’t show up for breakfast on Christmas Day and called police later that day. Kevin Bacon’s car was later found in a Swartz Creek-area parking lot. A bag of clothes, phone and wallet were in the car. The only thing missing were the car keys. Family and friends began searching for Kevin Bacon on Dec. 27.”

Bacon’s body was found at the home where Latunski was arrested.

Latunski’s estranged husband spoke out after news broke of the arrest.

YouTube star and make-up artist Jeffree Star donated $20,000 to the Bacon family after finding out their son was one of his biggest fans. He also posted a link to a GoFundMe set up for the Bacon family.

RIP KEVIN 😥 I’m devastated to hear of the passing of someone from Michigan who lived their life fearlessly and was taken too soon 💔 Please help his family in this horrible time: https://t.co/4sRUjumxtl #StarFamily https://t.co/FjVAxaaJgj — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 29, 2019

The actor Kevin Bacon posted his condolences on Instagram: “For obvious reasons I’m thinking this morning about the friends and Family of this young person Kevin Bacon. His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hair dressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB.”