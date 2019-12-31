Australia Fires, Kelly Marie Tran, Pete Buttigieg, Earthshot Prize, Alex Jones, Teri Garr, Aaron Taylor-Johnson: HOT LINKS

AUSTRALIA. Thousands trapped on beach as wildfires rage. “Fueled by searing temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are now burning across the southeastern states of New South Wales and Victoria, threatening several towns and snapping their power, mobile and internet links.”
HEALTHY. Bernie Sanders cleared by doctor: “You are in good health currently and you have been engaging vigorously in the rigors of your campaign, travel and other scheduled activities without any limitation.”
KELLY MARIE TRAN. It’s Carrie Fisher’s fault that the Star Wars actress was cut out of Rise of Skywalker.
UNITY TICKET? Biden says he’d consider GOP running mate: “I would but I can’t think of one now. There’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now. They’ve gotta step up.”
PETE BUTTIGIEG. On Ukraine, the Bidens, and impeachment. “There’s been no allegation, let alone finding, of wrongdoing [involving Joe Biden],” Buttigieg said. “I think it’s the wrong conversation to be having right now, though, given the spectacular misconduct that we have already seen in facts that are not in dispute, where the only argument to be had is over whether it rises to the level of removal.”
REUBEN SHARPE. Transgender man gives birth in UK: “The sperm donor was a trans woman… and even the DOCTOR was transgender.”
MOST ADMIRED IN 2019. Obama and … Trump.
EARTHSHOT PRIZE. Prince William launches “Nobel Peace Prize of environmentalism.”
IRAQ. U.S. embassy stormed by protesters. “Violent anti-American protesters are attacking the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. They are angry over deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq.”
TERI GARR. Tootsie actress released from hospital after bout of dehydration.
MAKE-UP ARTIST MATCHUP? Manny MUA is not f-ing James Charles, in case you were wondering. “We are friends. We have not hooked-up. We are just not each other’s type.”
AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON.Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s johnson is … impressive (wk-unfriendly).
INFOWARS. Alex Jones ordered to pay $100,000 to Sandy Hook father: “In a 20 December ruling, judge Scott Jenkins of Travis County District Court said that Mr Jones and his lawyer intentionally disregarded an October court order to produce witnesses and other materials to the plaintiff in the lawsuit, Neil Heslin.”
TATTOO TOUR OF THE DAY. Justin Bieber.
FUTURE DRINKER OF THE DAY. This Irish girl who wants to go to the pub.
SANDWICH LESSON OF THE DAY. Pro chefs make their favorite sandwiches for Bon Appetit.
FOOTWEAR 2019 ROUND-UP. Seth Fowler on his favorite sneakers of the year.
TECH PREVIEW OF THE DAY. Marques Brownlee looks forward to 2020.
TOO LIT FOR TUESDAY. James Trevino, artist of books.
View this post on Instagram
How many books have you read in 2019? 📚 The year is drawing to a close and looking back I have read less than anticipated. For some reason that always seems to happen. 😩 But, thankfully, that was because of lack of time this year and not a reading slump. And these past few days I got to read a lot too, so that's a plus. I am currently 1/3 into THE WAY OF KINGS by Brandon Sanderson and gosh, it is soooo good. I just love high fantasy! I get a feeling it will be a 5/5 stars read.😁 📚 Anyway, what are your weekend plans, guys? Anything interesting? . . . #harrypotter #thewitcher #shadowhunters #gameofthrones #hungergames #lordoftherings #potterhead #hogwarts #katniss #geraltofrivia #tolkien #jkrowling #witcher #booknerd #bookobsessed #bookstagram #daenerystargaryen #thehobbit #thelordoftherings #claryfray #cassandraclare #lectura #leitura #booksofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
Caption this photo.😂 Best 3 captions get a shoutout (of their page). 📚 (ad) Winter and the holidays are drawing near so, in classic James fashion, I decided to get naked and feel that ocean breeze.😂 Got this amazing canvas print from @redbubble to remind me of summer and warm days in the cold months to come. Seriously though, who would have thought that sitting shirtless on the floor, under a waterfall of imaginary water and half covered by a river of books could be so relaxing?🤔 📚 If you want to recreate this pose by getting a print of your own (or other hype stuff I choose: side note – the cat socks I got are sooooo comfortable🙀), just check my Bazaar of Curiosities here: http://rdbl.co/jamestrevino-h19 (link is also in my bio). 📚 And, JUST THIS WEEK (till November 30th), you can use code RBC-H19-17-james_trevino TO GET 17% OFF YOUR ENTIRE ORDER. 📚 Hope your week is off to a great start, guys. 🤗 #GiftOriginal . . . #bookobsessed #bookhoarder #bookalicious #bookhaul #lovebooks #mybookfeatures #readingislife #bookartist #bookgram #bookstagramer #book #booknerd #bibliophile #yafantasy #writingcommunity #amwriting #leiamais #livros #lectores #leitores #becreative #postitfortheaesthetic #smallmomentsofcalm