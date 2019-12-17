Mariah Carey ‘Billy on the Street’ Excursion Gives New Yorkers a Christmas Miracle: WATCH

A Mariah Carey Billy on the Street episode gave New Yorkers a reason to celebrate the holiday (or not) as “All I Want for Christmas is You” hitmaker and Billy Eichner hit the streets of Chelsea with some surprise stocking stuffers.

Watch as Billy and Mariah try to give away menorahs, Christmas trees, and other kinds of holiday cheer while speaking Swedish, offering hugs, hang mistletoe over strangers, and trying very hard to make the yuletide gay.

In related new, “All I Want for Christmas is You” hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, 25 years after it was first released: “Originally released in 1994 on Carey’s album Merry Christmas, the modern classic reached the Hot 100’s top 10 at last in December 2017 and rose to its prior No. 3 high last holiday season (and matched the rank last week).”