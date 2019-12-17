Mormon Church Held on to $100 Billion in Donations Intended for Charitable Purposes: Whistleblower

Photo by Mark Burnett on Unsplash

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints stockpiled $100 billion in donations collected for charitable purposes, according to a whistleblower complaint to the IRS.

The Washington Post reports: “The confidential document, received by the IRS on Nov. 21, accuses church leaders of misleading members — and possibly breaching federal tax rules — by stockpiling their surplus donations instead of using them for charitable works. It also accuses church leaders of using the tax-exempt donations to prop up a pair of businesses.”

David A. Nielsen, a 41-year-old Mormon and former portfolio manager at the church’s investment division, filed the complaint. The LDS Church has not responded to the complaint.