Michael Bloomberg to Donate $10 Million to Vulnerable House Democrats

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said he would donate $10 million to House Democrats who are vulnerable in the 2020 election.

The Washington Post reports: “The money, which is meant to even an arms race on the 2020 congressional battlefield, was cheered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has been fielding concerns from some of her members over a costly Republican advertising offensive as the House moves toward an impeachment vote next week. … In addition to ads by the Republican National Committee and Trump’s reelection campaign, The Post reported Saturday, two Republican groups have committed about $10 million to attack Democratic members of Congress in their districts for embracing what one spot calls the “impeachment charade” in lieu of other legislative priorities.”

Bloomberg is polling in fifth place nationally.