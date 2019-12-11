British PM Boris Johnson Mocked After Hiding in Fridge to Avoid Piers Morgan Interview: WATCH

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was mocked on social media after running into a fridge to avoid an interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain on the eve of the election.
Johnson appeared to mouth “for f**k’s sake” when approached by the reporter.
The Guardian reports: ‘The prime minister was ambushed by the Good Morning Britain producer, Jonathan Swain, during a pre-dawn visit to Modern Milkman, a business in the Tory-held constituency of Pudsey, in Yorkshire. … When Swain presses the prime minister, stating he was live on the show, Johnson replied “I’ll be with you in a second” and walked off, before Piers exclaims “he’s gone into the fridge”. Johnson walks inside a fridge stacked with milk bottles with his aides. One person can be heard saying: “It’s a bunker.”’