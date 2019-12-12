One Million People Sign Petition Calling on Netflix to Pull Gay Jesus TV Special in Brazil: WATCH

Netflix has sparked outrage from religious conservatives in Brazil over The First Temptation of Christ, a holiday comedy special depicting Jesus as a gay man.

God i love this.. hahahahha… Seen "The First Temptation of Christ" on Netflix yet?

Nearly one million people (and counting, as of this posting) have signed a Change.org petition calling on Netflix to pull the show.

Says the Netflix synopsis: “Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos.”

The NY Daily News reports: “The First Temptation of Christ is the second satirical take on Christmas brought to the web screen by the International Emmy-winning comedy group Porta dos Fundos (or “backdoor” in English), a popular comedy troupe with over 16 million YouTube subscribers. In the 46-minute-long comedy, Jesus and his new friend Orlando arrive at Mary and Joseph’s house, where a group of friends are waiting to throw the Son of God a surprise birthday bash.”

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of right-wing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, supported the boycott, tweeting, “We are in favor of freedom of expression, but is it really worth attacking the faith of 86% of the population??

A @NetflixBrasil acaba de lançar um "Especial de Natal" onde Jesus Cristo (@gduvivier) é gay e tem relações com @FabioPorchat, além de se recusar a pregar a palavra de Deus



Somos a favor da liberdade de expressão, mas vale a pena atacar a fé de 86% da população? Fica a reflexão.

