Pete Buttigieg Bothered to Be in Trump’s Dreams: ‘I Want Absolutely Nothing to Do With Them’ — WATCH

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg sat down for a Washington Post Live event on Friday during which he was asked about the impeachment vote by the House Judiciary Committee and how he would deal with Trump’s attacks.

Said Buttigieg: “I’m not that worried [about Trump’s attacks and hostility] First of all, I’m gay and I grew up in Indiana so that kind of schoolyard talk doesn’t bother me. I’ve also seen a lot worse incoming than a tweet full of typos.”

“You can tell by the way that this president hasn’t figured out what to do or say about me,” Buttigieg added. “Although I will admit that it did bother me when he said that he dreams about me because I don’t know what exactly goes on in this president’s dreams, but I am certain that I want absolutely nothing to do with them.”

At his rally in Pennsylvania this week, Trump had said he dreams about Mayor Pete.

Said Trump: “I mean, you have Alfred E. Neuman who’s running, who’s like this guy? This guy Buttigieg. Can you believe he’s doing well? He’s like the leading fundraiser. I dream about him. It’s true.”