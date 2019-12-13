Impeachment Vote, Dua Lipa, Human Rainbow, Annette Bening, Danny Aiello, Baseball, Elizabeth Warren: HOT LINKS

IMPEACHMENT. House Judiciary Committee votes 23-17 along party lines to impeach Trump, moves two articles to full House vote. “The full House is expected to hold a floor vote on the impeachment articles, mostly likely on Wednesday, before lawmakers leave for their holiday break. If approved, a trial about whether to convict Trump and remove him from office will be held in the Senate in January.”

HUMILIATION. Trump’s take on impeachment: “But he nurses resentment over the red mark about to be tattooed on his page in the history books as only the third president in American history to be impeached. No matter what some of his critics say, advisers said he genuinely does not want to be impeached, viewing it as a personal humiliation. Even in private, he accepts no blame and expresses no regret, but he rails against the enemies he sees all around him.”

BILL WELD. Six senators privately support impeaching Trump.

INVASION. Thousands of “penis fish” wash up on California beach.

2020. Megan Rapinoe endorses Elizabeth Warren.

COWARD. Trump considering sitting out 2020 debates: “Mr. Trump has told advisers that he does not trust the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonprofit entity that sponsors the debates, the two people said. Less of a concern for Mr. Trump than who will emerge as the Democratic nominee is which media personality will be chosen as the debate moderator, according to people in contact with him.”

DANNY AIELLO. Veteran actor known for roles in Do the Right Thing, Bang the Drum Slowly and The Godfather: Part II has died at 86.

JAIR BOLSONARO. God made me president of Brazil: “I never imagined that I’d be president. No one gave us victory, but I think it was God’s will. He saved my life first, then he gave me that mandate.”

SPORTS. Major League Baseball removes marijuana from list of disciplinary substances. “Marijuana will be removed from the list of drugs of abuse and will be treated the same as alcohol as part of changes announced Thursday to the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players’ association. In addition, suspensions for marijuana use will be dropped from the minor league drug program.”

NYC TAXIS. City regulator sends guidelines on use of preferred pronouns.

New pronoun guidance (“Inclusive Language Tips”) from @nyctaxi, the city’s regulator. pic.twitter.com/8AN4RgbqFT — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) December 12, 2019

GARETH THOMAS. Rugby icon opens up about being an openly gay man in the sport.

"I went to Rugby League as an openly gay man"@gareththomas14 opens up about moving from Rugby Union to Rugby League as an openly gay man.



Live stream 👉 https://t.co/pJiRMQDH8z#TourDeTrophy pic.twitter.com/P4QgJjPKvI — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) December 13, 2019

VERY PROUD. Annette Bening talks about her transgender son Stephen. “When I was younger, part of me thought I could save my children from having to suffer, which was, of course, ridiculous.”

OLDEST ART. Cave painting found in Indonesia is oldest known figurative art attributable to modern humans.

In a cave in Indonesia, archaeologists have uncovered a stunning painting of a hunting party, created some 44,000 years ago. Scientists say it's the oldest known figurative art attributed to early modern humans. https://t.co/WgLMIYfKWS — NPR (@NPR) December 12, 2019

AUSTRALIA. LGBTQ Pride festival to attempt world’s largest human rainbow: “We’re calling for 30,000 community members, allies, families, and supporters to come together to celebrate and show the world that we support queer country pride.”

NEW MUSIC OF THE DAY. Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”.

NEW MUSIC OF THE DAY 2. Meghan Trainor “Evil Twin”.

LIE WITNESS NEWS. What a stupid time to be alive.

