Hallmark Pulls Gay Wedding Ad After Pressure from ‘One Million Moms’

Hallmark has pulled four ads from the wedding planning website Zola featuring a lesbian wedding, with brides kissing after pressure from the American Family Association subgroup One Million Moms. Towleroad reported on the campaign by the conservative group earlier this week.

The NYT reports: “Asked to explain why the ads had been rejected, an employee of Hallmark’s parent company said the channel did not accept ads ‘that are deemed controversial,’ according to an email exchange shared with The New York Times. A spokesman for Hallmark said the women’s “public displays of affection” violated the channel’s policies, but he declined to comment on why a nearly identical ad featuring a bride and groom kissing was not rejected.”

The “controversial” aspect of the ad was the kissing, according to the Hallmark spokesman.

But that doesn’t apparently apply to heterosexual PDA. The NYT adds: “In one of the two ads that were permitted to continue to air, a bride and groom kiss passionately at the altar.”

Wrote One Million Moms on its website: “The Hallmark Channel has always been known for its family friendly movies. Even its commercials are usually safe for family viewing. But unfortunately, that is not the case anymore. Recently, One Million Moms received concerns about Hallmark airing a commercial from Zola.com in which two lesbians are shown kissing at the end of their wedding ceremony. … Conservative viewers will be disappointed to learn that Hallmark has ideas of moving beyond airing only commercials with LGBT content and is open to producing LGBT movies in the future.”

“Shame on Hallmark for airing commercials with same-sex couples and even considering movies with LGBT content and lead characters,” they continue. “Now, parents can no longer trust Hallmark because Hallmark is no longer allowing parents to be the primary educators when it comes to sex and sexual morality.”

OMM told Hallmark in a petition letter on their site: “Please reconsider airing commercials with same-sex couples, and please do not add LGBT movies to the Hallmark Channel. Such content goes against Christian and conservative values that are important to your primary audience. You will lose viewers if you cave to the LBGT agenda.”

