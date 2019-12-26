Scott Evans and His Gay Posse Flee a Serial Killer in Hulu’s New Year’s Eve Slasher ‘Midnight Kiss’ — WATCH

A new trailer has been released for the latest installment of Into The Dark, a monthly horror event series from producer, Jason Blum’s independent TV studio Blumhouse. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s thriller spin on the story. The film premieres on Hulu on December 27.

Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss stars Augustus Prew (The Morning Show), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Ayden Mayeri (Veep), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Chester Lockhart (Glamorous), and Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be OK).

The Midnight Kiss synopsis: “A group of longtime gay best friends head to a beautiful desert home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. One of their annual traditions is to play MIDNIGHT KISS, a sexy but ultimately dangerous challenge to find that special someone to help you ring in the New Year. As friendships have grown strained with secrets, jealousy and resentment, the group faces another challenge when a sadistic killer wants in. Relationships are put to the test and truths are revealed as the night turns into a fight for survival.”