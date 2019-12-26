In a new interview with IGN, Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac said he had lobbied for a romance between the characters of Poe and Finn, and said it would have felt natural, but execs at Disney shut it down.

Said Isaac: “I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking – not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking – love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet; particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other. … I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that.” Instead, fans got this.