A Few Unexpected Candidates Showed up for SNL’s PBS/Politico Democratic Debate Cold Open: WATCH

Saturday Night Live’s Cold open spoofed this week’s PBS Newshour/Politico Democratic debate and while the wine caves made a mention, it was the unexpected guests who caused fireworks.

Like Fred Armisen’s Michael Bloomberg, who hadn’t qualified for the debate but pulled the old “billionaire switcheroo” and bought his way in by buying PBS.

Or Cecily Strong’s Tulsi Gabbard, a “wicked witch” in white, who proclaimed herself “present” and evilly intoned: “I’ll get you my party, and your little mayor too.”

Or Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris, who entered bearing martini to prove a point: “I just wanted to show you how could you could have had it America. You withheld your donations and I got tired of waiting. So I walked my fine ass out the door. You coulda had a bad bitch!“

Finally, Alec Baldwin’s blustering Trump arrived to hand out a few new nicknames like “Mayor Butt” and “Klobuchart”: “What’re you gonna do impeach me? Hey losers. Impeach me outside. How bout that?”

But he was met by Kate McKinnon’s Nancy Pelosi, holding the articles of impeachment: “You know how sometimes you get a gift, and you like it so much you just want to keep it as a gift for yourself?”